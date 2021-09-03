Deschutes County road construction report: Week of Sept. 5-9

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction report for the week of Sept. 5-9.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Asphalt paving and shoulder work will be occurring. Work will include asphalt pavement construction between Gosney Road the end of existing pavement east of Bozeman Trail, pavement repair work at the Bozeman Trail intersection, and placement of shoulder aggregate between US-20 and Bozeman Trail. Rickard Road is closed from the end of existing pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway excavation work will be occurring. Work will include roadbed widening, grading and installation of fencing. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.