Vehicle access to top of Lava Butte temporarily closed during construction

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Vehicle access to the top of Lava Butte is temporarily closed due to construction along the section of road between Lava Lands Visitor Center’s entrance station and the Lava Butte road gate, Forest Service officials said Monday.

Pedestrian and bike access up Lava Butte remain open. Visitors planning to hike or bike the Lava Butte road should follow the sidewalk and observe all posted signage around the construction area to safely reach the pedestrian gate.

Project managers anticipate construction and paving work along this stretch of road to be completed Thursday, allowing for a tentative reopening of vehicle access to the top of Lava Butte on Friday.

Work on this stretch of the Lava Butte road is part of Lava Lands Visitor Center’s north parking lot repaving project. Lava Lands Visitor Center and surrounding trails remain open during construction with parking available in the south parking lot.