Deschutes County road report: Week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's weekly road project report for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Installation of permanent signage will be occurring between Gosney Road and US-20. Rickard Road remains closed from the end of the existing pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.



– Shoulder work will be occurring. Work will include placement of aggregate base, grading and installation of fencing. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). Paving of Cottonwood Road: US-97 to BNSF RR (Sunriver Area) – Pavement rehabilitation work will be occurring between US-97 and the BNSF railroad bridge. Work will include removal and replacement of existing pavement, installation of roadside delineators, and pavement striping. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.