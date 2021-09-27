Nearly 800 signed up for Deschutes County alert system will get notice to log in, update their info

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County 911 will be sending a message at 9 a.m. Wednesday to about 775 people signed up for Deschutes Alerts who have also indicated they have additional needs during emergencies.

The purpose of this message is to encourage people who have additional needs to log in to their profile and make sure their address and contact methods are up to date.

If you have not indicated in Deschutes Alerts that you have additional needs during an emergency such as oxygen dependency, dialysis, or mobility challenges you will not receive a message on September 29. This message will only be sent to those who have indicated an additional need.

If you receive the message, please follow the instructions to log in and update your profile to make sure we can reach you during an emergency. We recently expanded the list of additional needs. Please select any of the options that might affect your ability to help yourself during an emergency. You can visit https://bit.ly/2ZDzEwk right now to watch a video on how to update your profile.

Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management team members will be available to assist community members with updating their profile via phone between 9 am and 1 pm on September 29. If you need assistance after receiving the message, please call 541-388-6501.

Deschutes Alerts is utilized to provide you with critical information quickly in a variety of emergency situations, such as law enforcement incidents, missing persons and evacuations.

You can go to www.deschutesalerts.org to sign up or to login and check/update your profile. We encourage everyone to do this at least once a year, not just those who have indicated an additional need.