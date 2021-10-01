Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Oct. 3-9

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Oct. 3-9.

Rickard Road: Groff Road to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Removal of pavement striping and pavement legend installation will be occurring. Rickard Road is open to traffic as of September 30. Active construction work will continue on Rickard Road between Gosney Road and US-20. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway reconstruction work will be occurring on NE 17th Street. Work will include pulverization and cement-amendment of the existing roadbed between NE Upas Avenue and NE O'Neil Highway. NE 17th Street is closed between NE Upas Avenue to NE Oneil Highway from October 4 and October 20. A designated detour route is in place between NE Upas Avenue and NE O'Neil Highway via NE 33rd Street. Access for residents along NE 17th Street within the closure limits will be maintained during construction.

Paving of Cottonwood Road: US-97 to BNSF Railroad (Sunriver Area) – Pavement striping work and placement of shoulder aggregate will be occurring between US-97 and the BNSF Railroad bridge. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.