Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 17-23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 17-23.

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway reconstruction work will be occurring on NE Negus Way, NE 17th Street and NE Maple Avenue. Work will include roadbed reconstruction between NE Varnish Avenue and NE Upas Avenue, as well as on NE Maple Avenue east of NE Negus Way. NE 17th Street is closed between NE Upas Avenue and NE O'Neil Highway from Oct. 4 to Oct. 21. A designated detour route is in place via NE Maple Avenue, NW 6th Street and NE Canal Boulevard. Access for residents along NE 17th Street within the closure limits will be maintained during construction. The Negus Transfer Station will also remain accessible during construction, however road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Removal of pavement striping and pavement legend installation will be occurring. Rickard Road is open to traffic as of Sept. 30. Active construction work will continue on Rickard Road between Gosney Road and US-20. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

River Summit Drive/NF Road 45 (Bend Area) – Asphalt paving work will be occurring approximately 1.5 miles south of Cascade Lakes Highway. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 15 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.