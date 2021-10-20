Signs of the season: ODOT begins winter closure of McKenzie Pass Highway

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The winding, scenic and seasonal McKenzie Pass Highway will be closing in one direction this week and likely on Nov. 1 going the other way, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The eastbound McKenzie Highway (Oregon Highway 242) will close for the season at 10 a.m. Thursday from milepost 62, about seven miles east of the junction with Oregon Highway 126 to milepost 72, near the Dee Wright Observatory.

The westbound McKenzie Highway remains open from Sisters to the Dee Wright Observatory, with a tentative closure date of Monday, Nov. 1. Westbound gates may close sooner, depending on snowfall.

The highway will reopen late next spring or summer, depending on road conditions as crews clear snow from the highway

The McKenzie Highway closes annually from about mid-November to mid-June. The earliest opening is the third Monday in June. That date may be later, depending on weather and road conditions. ODOT posts signs and closes gates when the road is closed.

More information: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/regions/pages/mckenzie-highway.aspx