Deschutes County road construction update: Nov. 7-13

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 7-13.

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway paving and striping work will be occurring. Work will include asphalt pavement construction on roadway approaches and intersections between NE Varnish Avenue and NE 9th Street, as well as permanent striping between NE Oneil Highway and NE 9th Street. NE Negus Way and NE 17th Street will be open to traffic starting on November 10. Active construction work will continue through November 30. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).



Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Removal of pavement striping and pavement legend installation will be occurring. Rickard Road is open to traffic. Active construction work will continue on Rickard Road between Gosney Road and US-20. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact theDeschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.