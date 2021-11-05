Roundabout project set to begin at Hwy. 20 and Ward/Hamby roads, scene of deadly crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Ward/Hamby roads east of Bend is set to begin next week and continue into June of 2022, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday.

Marcum and Sons, the general contractor for the project, is scheduled to begin work with site surveys and temporary sign installation.

Ward / Hamby Road is the first north-to-south route outside the city of Bend, and has been the site of several fatal crashes. Motorists use this route to avoid the 27th Street corridor and its many signals, officials say.

At the intersection with U.S. 20, travelers experience long delays on the side streets, coupled with congestion that leads to aggressive driving and crashes.

ODOT’s Region 4 Project Development team, in partnership with Deschutes County, evaluated the site and concluded that a roundabout is the best way to reduce crashes at this location.

Traffic studies show that roundabouts can reduce fatal and severe injury crashes by up to 80 percent. The total project costs, including planning, engineering design, right-of-way acquisition and construction, is approximately $6 million.

For more information, ODOT has posted 3-D visualizations and a project video online at:

https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21667.