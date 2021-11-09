Deschutes County Tax Office warns of property tax payment scam

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is warning residents about a property tax payment scam.

Staff in the county’s Tax Office were contacted by a local bank on Tuesday after a customer who believed he was paying his property tax bill made a payment to the doxo.com bill pay service. This service is not affiliated with Deschutes County, officials said.

Staff want to remind residents that the only way to make secure online payments to the county is through www.deschutes.org/tax.

Residents can confirm that their property tax payments have been processed by visiting dial.deschutes.org, entering account information and checking the Current Balance Due link under the Taxes header.

If residents believe they have been a victim of internet fraud, they should contact local law enforcement at (541) 693-6911.