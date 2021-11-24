Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US 20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Removal of pavement striping and pavement legend installation will be occurring. Traffic Information – Rickard Road is open to traffic as of Sept. 30. Active construction work will continue on Rickard Road between Gosney Road and US 20. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites.

Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.



