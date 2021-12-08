Deschutes County receives association award for annual financial report

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County announced Wednesday it has received the Government Finance Officers Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PAFR award).

The PAFR is designed to help taxpayers understand County financial data and provides a summary guide to the in-depth County annual financial report.

“We hope this report is a helpful tool for residents to better understand the County’s finances,” said County Treasurer Greg Munn.

The award represents a significant achievement by the Deschutes County Finance team. In order to be eligible for the PAFR award, a government must also submit its comprehensive annual financial report to GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellent in Financial Reporting Program and receive the Certificate for the current fiscal year.

Each eligible report is reviewed by judges who evaluate the report based on the following categories: reader appeal, understandability, distribution methods, creativity and other elements.

To download a copy of this year's PAFR or view the report online, click here or visit deschutes.org/pafr. A hard copy of the report is available upon request at finance@deschutes.org.

