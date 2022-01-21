Deschutes County SO SAR comes to aid of injured cross-country skier

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A cross-country skier from Beaverton, injured west of Bend on Friday, called 911 for help. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue traveled by snowmobiles to treat him and get him back to the sno-park and a waiting ambulance.

County 911 dispatchers received a call just after 9 a.m. regarding the injured skier, located on the Paintbrush Trail, north of Virginia Meissner Sno-Park, said Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant SAR coordinator.

A deputy called the 64-year-old Beaverton man, who said he’d been injured while cross-country skiing and would need medical assistance to get back to the sno-park, then to the hospital, Joye said.

Two SAR volunteers who were recreating nearby responded by snowmobile to the scene, arriving shortly before 10 a.m., the deputy said.

Another four volunteers, including a doctor, and a Special Services deputy also responded, with more medical supplies and evacuation equipment. They, too, reached the man by snowmobile, and members of the medical team assessed his condition.

Joye said the doctor and medical team provided medical help and prepared the patient for transport back to the sno-park, where the Bend Fire and Rescue ambulance was waiting to bring him to St. Charles Bend.