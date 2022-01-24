13-acre prescribed burn planned Tuesday along Cascade Lakes Highway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ — If conditions are favorable, fire management specialists on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District will conduct prescribed fire operations Tuesday on 13 acres west of Bend, along the Cascade Lakes Highway.

Ignitions will be located near the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station, officials said. Flames and smoke will be visible to motorists along Cascade Lakes Highway; however, no road or trail closures are anticipated. Drivers along the Cascade Lakes Highway should watch for fire personnel and changing conditions.

Fire management specialists plan to begin ignitions on the understory burn around 10 a.m. and complete ignitions early in the afternoon. Ignitions are expected to last one day, but could continue into Wednesday. Smoke will be visible from Bend and the surrounding area. Firefighters will monitor the prescribed burn for several days until it is declared out.

Fire management specialists are implementing the understory burn to reduce hazardous fuels accumulation decreasing the risk of high-intensity wildfire in the area, as well as to enhance forest health by restoring fire to the fire-adapted ecosystem, the Forest Service said. Fire managers conduct small, targeted prescribed burns to help remove fuels buildup when conditions are mild and fire danger is low.

Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to analyze weather conditions and anticipated smoke dispersion to determine burn dates. When smoke is present, motorists should reduce speed and turn on headlights.

All efforts will be made to limit smoke impacts to area neighborhoods and communities, officials said. The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas due to cool night-time temperatures. Residents in areas near burn operations are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid possible smoke impacts.

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow local agencies on Twitter @CentralORFire. For further questions, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541) 383-5300.