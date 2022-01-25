Bend hikers find dead doe, dog and fox in Badlands Wilderness

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday night, during their nightly walk in the Badlands Wilderness area east of Bend, a Bend couple encountered something that brought them to tears.

Sampson and Tonya say they found a dead, pregnant doe, dog (a younger, female pit bull) and a fox, in the same spot.

Sampson told NewsChannel 21 the dead animals were not there the night before, and there were "fresh tire tracks" near the animals' bodies, with no signs of road kill or bloating.

The couple reported the discovery to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, which then informed Oregon State Police.

"Someone should be held accountable for this," they said in an email. "The dog was young and looked healthy. And the fox wasn't old either. As well as the pregnant doe."

Jordan Williams is talking with the couple and plans to have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.