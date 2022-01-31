Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

Installation of Highway Warning Systems (Sunriver Area) – Excavation work will be occurring (weather-dependent). Work will include drilling for signal pole foundations in Sunriver at S Century Drive between the Abbot Drove Roundabout and US 97 and Spring River Road between Lunar Drive and S Century Drive. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

– Excavation work will be occurring (weather-dependent). Work will include drilling for signal pole foundations in Sunriver at S Century Drive between the Abbot Drove Roundabout and US 97 and Spring River Road between Lunar Drive and S Century Drive. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). Pavement Coring on Deschutes Market Road (Bend Area) – Pavement coring explorations will be taking place on Deschutes Market Road near the Highway 97 overcrossing on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 1. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Feb. 1.

For more information contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.