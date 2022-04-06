Deschutes County, United Way of C.O. distribute $412,000 in federal emergency funds to 14 nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- United Way of Central Oregon of Central Oregon was tasked with developing a distribution plan for more than $412,000 in both Deschutes County and federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds, as well as funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to nonprofits operating in the county.

Deschutes County made available $78,400 and FEMA made available $81,742 through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Deschutes County.

An additional $252,644 in funding was made available FEMA under ARPA-R American Rescue Plan Act-R (the “R” representing the regular Emergency Food and Shelter Program and not the supplemental humanitarian relief funding authorized under ARPA, Section 4008.)

A Local board, made up of representatives from United Way of Central Oregon, Deschutes County government, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, homeless population service providers, local churches, senior services and health care services, determined how the funds awarded for Deschutes County will be distributed among existing local nonprofit emergency food and shelter programs in the area.

Fourteen Central Oregon nonprofits that currently provide emergency food and shelter programs in Deschutes County were awarded funding during this process.

This year’s award recipients include Assistance League of Bend ($9,500), Bethlehem Inn ($61,000), Council on Aging of Central Oregon ($40,000), Family Kitchen ($40,000), J Bar J Youth Services ($61,000), Jericho Road ($15,000), La Pine Community Kitchen ($15,000), Nativity Lutheran Church ($7,000), Saving Grace ($49,000), Shepherds House ($25,000), St. Vincent de Paul – Bend ($20,000), St. Vincent de Paul – Redmond ($10,000), The Giving Plate ($30,900) and The Salvation Army ($25,000),

About United Way:

With a deep and longstanding familiarity of local agencies serving Central Oregon’s most vulnerable, our United Way is a clearinghouse for donations and best-equipped to meet new and ongoing community needs – now and in the future. To make a donation, go to: www.unitedwaycentraloregon.org.