Deschutes County road construction update: Week of April 10-16

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of April 10-16.

US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Ward Road is closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road as part of the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout project. Hamby Road also remains closed between US 20 and Neff Road. Hamby Road is closed to through-traffic between US 20 and Neff Road. A designated detour route is in place via US 20, Erickson Road and Neff Road. Ward Road is also closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. A designated detour route is in place between US 20 and Torkelson Road.

US 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue Intersections (Redmond Area) – Road work will be occurring on US 97 in the vicinity of 61st Street and Quarry Avenue. Work will include construction of deceleration lanes at the US 97/61st Street and US 97/Quarry Avenue intersections. On US 97, the Northbound left turn lanes at 61st Street and Quarry Avenue are closed. For Northbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Yew Avenue and Old Bend-Redmond Highway. The Southbound right turn movements from US 97 at 61st Street and at Quarry Avenue will be restricted intermittently during work hours. For Southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Southbound traffic should use the detour route during work hours. Work hours are 7am – 5pm, Monday through Friday. Also, intermittent single-lane closures facilitated by flagging will be occurring on 61st Street.

Rogers Road (Bend Area) – Utility work will be occurring on Rogers Road near Torkelson Avenue. Single-lane closures facilitated by flagging will be occurring on Rogers Road near Torkelson Road and Quail Haven Drive. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7am-6pm, Monday through Friday.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.