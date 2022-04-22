OSP releases trail photos, wants to talk to 3 ATV riders who trespassed on private land NW of Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police released three trail camera photos Friday in hopes the public can help them find and interview three young ATV riders who trespassed on private property a week ago about 10 miles northwest of Sisters.

Troopers said they obtained the trail camera photos that show the three driving throughout the property and around gates on Friday, April 15.

“All three appear to be juveniles,” they said, “and OSP would like to interview them regarding the incident.

Anyone with information on the identification of the subjects or the vehicles is asked to contact OSP’s Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone, reference Case number SP22-092458.