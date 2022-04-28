Deschutes County’s Knott Landfill moving to expanded summer hours

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Sunday, Deschutes County’s Knott Landfill is moving to its expanded summer hours of operation.

The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, through Oct. 31.

“Between spring cleaning and summer projects, we see an increase in the number of folks who want to bring their trash, recycling and yard debris to the landfill in the summer and fall,” said Chad Centola, director of Deschutes County’s Department of Solid Waste. “By expanding our hours and availability, our hope is to keep traffic flowing and ensure that residents’ trips to the landfill are as quick and easy as possible.”

Landfill customers are reminded to cover their loads to prevent trash and debris from spilling onto roadways. A $10 rebate is given for loads that are properly secured.

Knott Landfill is located at 61050 SE 27th Street in Bend. For more information, visit www.deschutes.org/sw or call (541) 317-3163.