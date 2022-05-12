Deschutes County Health Services announces 2022 Health Heroes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Public Health Advisory Board is pleased to announce its 2022 Health Hero award recipients.

The awards, which are presented annually in conjunction with National Public Health Week in April and Mental Health Month in May, honor individuals and groups which demonstrate excellence in promoting and protecting behavioral and public health. This year, the PHAB is also recognizing outstanding work and contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Health Heroes Award is one way our community thanks these dedicated people and organizations,” said Deschutes County Public Health Advisory Board Chair David Huntley.

This year’s individual Health Hero award winner is Donna Mills, Executive Director of the Central Oregon Health Council. One nominator said, “I am very impressed with how Donna mentored, encouraged and trained her staff.” Another nominator said, “The Central Oregon community owes a great debt to (Donna.)”

The COVID individual award winners are Gwen Gist of St. Charles and Dr. Logan Clausen of Central Oregon Pedicatric Associates.

Gist and her entire laboratory services team at St. Charles processed thousands of COVID-19 specimens. She also spent many weekends staffing the COVID-19 drive-through testing tent at St. Charles Bend to make sure the testing site could function through bad weather and staffing shortages.

Dr. Clausen led the way on COVID care in pediatrics over the last two years. Her leadership was referred to as “positive, thoughtful, extremely intelligent and with a foundation of hard work and dedication.”

The Organization and COVID Organization award goes to Mosaic Medical and their Mobile Medical Clinic. Its team is credited with serving more than 840 patients in the past 18 months. The Mosaic Mobile Team worked tirelessly through the pandemic, collaborating with partner agencies to bring COVID-19 testing, reliable information and vaccinations to emergency shelters and meal sides. It also provided holistic care beyond immediate clinical needs.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the hundreds of volunteers who have worked throughout our community to keep people safe during the pandemic. Their heroic efforts during the past two years are worthy of recognition in their own right.