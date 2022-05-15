Police activity closes Hwy. 20E 12 miles east of Bend; detour in place

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Law enforcement activity Sunday night closed a six-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 20E, starting about a dozen miles east of Bend, and ODOT put a detour in place.

The closure was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. between milepost 12 and 18. A detour was put in place using the Horse Ridge Frontage Road, ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey reported.

Authorities were not releasing more details about the situation. We'll have updates as we get them; you can also find updates on KTVZ.COM's ODOT TripCheck page.