Deschutes County’s proposes $398 million FY 2023 budget, up 5.8%, outlines various planned projects

Rural law enforcement tax rate proposed to rise 9 cents; Planning division plans fee hike

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has released its proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023 of $398.3 million, a 5.8 percent increase from the current year, while outlining a variety of activities for its departments.

“The county’s proposed budget positions us to sustain high-quality service delivery for our rapidly growing and changing county,” said County Administrator Nick Lelack. “Sustained regional growth is translating into a continued need for strategic investments in staffing, programming and capital projects.”

Here's the rest of the county news release detailing its plans:

The County has five property tax levies that it uses to fund County services. The only proposed rate change for FY23 is for one of the two law enforcement district rates used to fund the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rural Law Enforcement District rate is proposed to increase by $.09 to $1.43. The rate had been $1.40 from the district’s inception in 2008 until 2018, when the Sheriff’s Office lowered it 6 cents to reduce excess reserves. This district provides funding for law enforcement services in areas that are not served by city or special service district law enforcement agencies.

The County’s Budget Committee will review the proposed budget during the week of May 23. A full schedule is available online at www.deschutes.org/meetings.

The Budget Committee is expected to discuss a number of current and future capital projects. Those projects and other highlights from the County’s proposed budget include:

plans to implement $12.4 million of road construction projects and contribute more than $16 million to ODOT partner projects in Terrebonne and Tumalo. County delivered projects will include construction of roundabouts at the intersection of Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road, Powell Butte Highway/Butler Market Road and pavement overlay of portions of Alfalfa Market Road, Deschutes Market Road, and Northwest Way. Bridge replacement projects at Smith Rock Way and Gribbling Road have also been budgeted for FY23. The Department of Solid Waste will continue to move forward with the new solid waste management facility (Landfill) siting process as well as improvements for the Negus Transfer Station in Redmond, which are estimated to cost $21.9 million. Knott Landfill is still expected to reach capacity in 2029.



plans to continue implementation of a long-term plan to support enhanced coverage of the district’s radio system through system programming changes and new radio site additions. In the past year, Community Development's permit volumes decreased on average 2% to 15% across all categories when compared to FY21 but continue to exceed volumes experienced during FY20. Revenues included in the FY23 budget are projected to increase an additional 0% to 3% and include a proposed fee increase in the current planning division.

To view the County’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget, visit: www.deschutes.org/budget.

Budget hearings, which will be held at the Deschutes Services Center in Bend, will be live-streamed online at www.deschutes.org/meetings