Wyden sets June 1 online town hall for Deschutes County residents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Friday five upcoming live on-line town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall for residents of Lincoln, Tillamook, Deschutes, Wasco and Hood River counties.

Heading into these upcoming virtual town halls, Wyden has held 1,017 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

“I’ve kept my promise to hold annual town halls in each of our state’s 36 counties because Oregonians deserve every opportunity to have regular and open conversations with public officials,” Wyden said. “It’s an honor representing every part of our state and thanks to Oregonians’ dedication to direct democracy, I had my 1,000th town hall in Oregon this year. I’m committed to continue providing these opportunities for any Oregonian to ask me any question, and I very much look forward to these upcoming town halls in Lincoln, Tillamook, Deschutes, Wasco and Hood River counties.”

"Our democracy is stronger and better when lawmakers meet regularly with their constituents, and we congratulate Senator Wyden on his 1,000th town hall earlier this year representing the people of Oregon,” said Nathan Williams of People's Town Hall, a virtual town hall series from the founders of Town Hall Project. “People's Town Hall invites all constituents in these five Oregon counties, regardless of party affiliation, to join the upcoming substantive conversations so vital to our democracy."

The upcoming virtual town hall schedule is as follows:

For Oregonians in those counties who want to submit questions for Senator Wyden, here’s the link.