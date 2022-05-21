Deschutes County road construction update: Week of May 22-28

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of May 22-28.

2022 Guardrail Improvements (Sunriver Area) – Guardrail replacement work will be occurring on Cottonwood Road and Solar Drive. Work will include removal of existing guardrail and installation of new guardrail in the vicinity of the BNSF Railroad overcrossing on Cottonwood Road and the Solar Drive Bridge. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Chip Seal (Bend Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Dodds Road

Badlands Ranch Drive

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

Pavement Striping (Redmond Area) – Deschutes County crews will be performing pavement striping work on various County roads in the Redmond/Terrebonne areas. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Road work will continue at the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout. Hamby Road and Ward Road will be closed to traffic at the roundabout from Monday May 23 through Tuesday May 24 for pavement striping work. Other miscellaneous road work may also be occurring throughout the week in the vicinity of the roundabout. On Monday May 23 and Tuesday May 24, Ward Road will be closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. A designated detour route is in place for Bear Creek Road between US 20 and Torkelson Road. Hamby Road will also be closed between US 20 and Neff Road. A designated detour route is in place for Hamby Road via Erickson Road and Neff Road.

US 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue Intersections (Redmond Area) – Road work will be occurring on US 97 in the vicinity of Quarry Avenue. Work will include construction of deceleration lanes at the US 97/Quarry Avenue intersection. Access to Quarry Avenue from US 97 is closed. On US 97, the Northbound left turn lane and the Southbound right turn lane at Quarry Avenue are closed. For Northbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Yew Avenue and S Canal Boulevard. For Southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Intermittent road closures will be occurring on Quarry Avenue at the US 97 intersection throughout the week, restricting access to US 97 from Quarry Avenue. The right-turn movement from Quarry onto US 97 Southbound will remain open. Work hours are 7am – 5pm, Monday through Friday.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.