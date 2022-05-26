Create, read and explore all summer long with the Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Get ready for fun at every turn, because Summer with the Library is back! Starting June 1, readers and adventurers of all ages can sign up for the free Summer with the Library program and open the door to a whole season of possibilities—and prizes.

Getting started is easy and the whole family can participate. Sign up online via the Beanstack website or pick up a color-by-number reading and activity log available at all library locations. Kids and teens get a book and adults get a reusable tote just for signing up. Complete a reading and activity log and get another prize—including unique bookmark—and be entered for a chance at great grand prizes, including puppets, books, and STEM kits for kids, and gift cards for teens and adults.

Winners will be drawn for the grand prizes after August 31. Once you sign up for Summer with the Library, your name will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawing. There are four age groups that have designated prizes for each category: Ages 0-5 – Folkmanis puppet and a book; Ages 6-11 – STEAM kit and book; Ages 12-17 – $50 gift card; Ages 18 and up – $50 gift card.

Can’t get to the library? Look for your library on the go visiting residential areas and neighborhoods this summer with our community partners. Summer Together outreach events provide opportunities to sign up for Summer with the Library in-person, meet library staff, and receive free information and resources.

With all this excitement, June 1 cannot come soon enough. Explore our Events guide, available online and at library locations, for a look at what’s happening this summer. Be sure to check our website for the most up-t0-date details and information about Summer with the Library: www.deschuteslibrary.org/summer

Programs happening June through August include:

Kids & Families

Story Time Activity Kits • STEAM Team Bug Hotel • STEAM Team Water Program • STEAM Team Rivers • Traditional African Dance with Fodé Sylla • Danza Libelula: Traditional Mexican Dance • Comedy for Kids with Angel Ocasio

Teens & Tweens

Teen Postcard Pop Up • Teen Travel Grab and Go Kits

Adults

Canoe Trip with Wanderlust Tours • Sound Yoga and Gong Bath Meditation • Police Intervention and Mental Health Crisis • Bird of Prey Encounter with Sunriver Nature Center • Billy Mickelson "Third Seven" Cello Performance • Plant Medicines: New Technologies and Ancient Traditions • Gabrial Sweyn Guitar Performance at The Commons • Bird Watching at Sawyer Park • Origami Workshop • Bird Watching at Tumalo State Park • Introduction to Nordic Walking • Your Next Book Pop Up • Wild Wolf Watching in Yellowstone National Park • Japanese Bento Workshop

All library programs and activities are free, though some programs may require advance registration. Check our online calendar for any registration requirements. A complete listing of Summer with the Library programs and events can be found online at www.deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/.

For more information about these or other library programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org.