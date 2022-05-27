Deschutes County road construction update: Week of May 29-June 4

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of May 29-June 4.

Chip Seal (Bend Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Dodds Road

Gribbling Road

Groff Road

Ward Road

Billedeau Road

Larsen Road

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Road work will continue at the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout. Work will include installation of signs and pavement markings in the vicinity of the roundabout. Hamby Road and Ward Road will be closed to traffic at the roundabout on Tuesday May 31 for pavement striping work. On Tuesday May 31, Ward Road will be closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. A designated detour route is in place for Bear Creek Road between US 20 and Torkelson Road. Hamby Road will also be closed between US 20 and Neff Road. A designated detour route is in place for Hamby Road via Erickson Road and Neff Road. No road work will be occurring from May 27 - May 30 for the holiday weekend.

US 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue Intersections (Redmond Area) – Road work will be occurring on US 97 in the vicinity of Quarry Avenue. Work will include construction of deceleration lanes at the US 97/Quarry Avenue intersection. Access to Quarry Avenue from US 97 remains closed. For Northbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Yew Avenue and S Canal Boulevard. For Southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway. The right-turn movement from Quarry onto US 97 Southbound will remain open. Work hours are 7am – 5pm, Monday through Friday. No road work will be occurring from May 27 - May 30 for the holiday weekend.

US 97: S Century Drive to USFS Boundary (Sunriver Area) – Road work will be occurring on US 97 in the vicinity of Vandevert Road. Vandevert Road will remain open to traffic during construction. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. No road work will be occurring from May 27 - May 30 for the holiday weekend.

