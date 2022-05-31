Deschutes County Health Services invites community to Oregon grief virtual webinar

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services-Suicide Prevention Program, Lines for Life, Oregon Health Authority and Dougy Center would like to invite the public to an upcoming free and virtual webinar titled, "Supporting Children and Teens who are Grieving."

This hour-long webinar is this Thursday, June 2 at 7:00 p.m. It's intended for families, parents, guardians and child-connected humans in the Oregon community. Grief and loss, regardless of circumstance, can be a difficult topic for adults to speak with children and teens about. It can become even more complex when the adults are also grieving.

If you are interested in attending this webinar, please register here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/348476642017

We encourage the media to share this important webinar with their viewers and readers on their various digital and on-air platforms.

Local mental health resources can be found at https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/deschutes-county-mental-health-rec....

For immediate help for someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call 541-322-7500 Option 9 or go to the Stabilization Center.

The Stabilization Center is located at 63311 Jamison Street in Bend and no appointment is necessary.

These resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.