2022 Deschutes County Fair concert lineup announced, includes Chase Rice, Daughtry, Cheap Trick, T.I.

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2022 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo returns for its 102nd edition on August 3 – 7. Coming off the heels of one of the most successful fairs in its history, the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo has a star-studded entertainment lineup planned for your 2022 visit.

Country sensation Chase Rice will take the stage to open the FREE Sounds Fast Summer Concert Series at Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo on Wednesday, August 3. With over 2 million albums sold, and more than 2 billion worldwide streams, this Nashville based star provides high energy shows across the globe; and Deschutes County will be no exception. With multiple number 1 hits including “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen (feat. Florida Georgia Line)” and Platinum-certified Top 10 hit “Lonely If You Are” along with double platinum #1 single, “Eyes On You.” Chase Rice Concert Presented by KSJJ.

On Thursday, August 4, Daughtry takes the stage as part of “The Dearly Beloved” tour. Having sold over 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide as well as selling out concerts across the globe, this is a show you will not want to miss. Daughtry’s debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was the top-selling album of 2007, producing four Top 20 Platinum-selling singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. Nominated for four Grammy Awards and awarded four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards including Album of the Year. All four subsequent albums have all been certified Gold and placed in the top 10 in the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart. Daughtry Concert presented by Mix100.7

On Friday, August 5, classic rock superstars and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Cheap Trick will rock the house. With multiple top 10 hits and having sold over 20 million albums since their formation, Cheap Trick are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender” and "I Want You To Want Me.” Cheap Trick presented by Backyard Bend and The Bulletin.

On Saturday, August 6, three-time Grammy Award winner, American Music Awards, BET and NAACP award winner and critically acclaimed actor T.I. will bring his unique style to Deschutes County. With 11 studio albums, 7 of which have reached top 5 Billboard status, T.I. will perform fan favorites such as “Whatever you Like,” “Live Your Life,” and more as part of his Sounds Fast Summer Concert Series performance. Presented by Power94

For the first time in history, the Deschutes County Fair will also present a Sunday concert as part of its FREE Sounds Fast Summer Concert Series. On Sunday, August 7, Virlan Garcia will take the Sunday Guitars main stage at 4 p.m. This chart-topping young artist has received Billboard and Monitor Latino recognition for his five studio albums. Having been nominated for Lo Nuestro Award for New Artist of the Year, and the Lo Nuestro Award for Serrieno artist of the year, and with international recognition, Virlan Garcia will close out the Sounds Fast Summer Concert Series at the 2022 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo.

The Sounds Fast Summer Concert Series on the Sunday Guitars main stage will once again be outdoors to take advantage of the beautiful central Oregon summer evenings. Starting at 8 p.m. nightly with the exception of Sunday’s 4 p.m. show, all concerts are FREE with fair admission; no additional ticket required.

For 2022, additional free entertainment will be provided throughout the grounds, including multiple new attractions; including a live lumberjack exhibition that will pay homage to Central Oregon’s history, a high dive show sure to thrill guests of all ages, J.D. Platt’s K9 Kings dog show, animals and reptile exhibits and more!

Deschutes Fair & Rodeo is also extremely proud to partner with Deschutes County Veterans’ Services to bring the “Remembering Our Fallen’ memorial exhibit to Deschutes County. This exhibit will provide an an excellent opportunity to recognize the service of all those who have put on a uniform to defend our great nation. The 2022 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is sure to be an event that you will not want to miss. Be sure to make plans to join us August 3 – 7. Tickets for the 2022 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo are on sale now at www.DESCHUTESFAIR.com.