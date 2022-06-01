Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office reports jail earned high marks in recent inspection

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At the beginning of May, a team of seven certified jail manager-inspectors reviewed each aspect of jail operations and found the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Adult Jail was in full compliance with each standard, the agency said Wednesday.

The jail inspection looks at nine different categories involving running and maintaining the facility. Each category has a varied number of standards that must be met.

There are a total of 319 Oregon Jail Standards that address issues involved in running the jail from administration, inmate management, admissions and release, security and control and inmate communication. The DCSO Jail was found to be in full compliance with every standard for all categories.

In order to receive a full compliance finding there must be written policies and procedures that complies with the standard, evidence jail staff are following policies and procedures and documentation that the standard was reviewed for compliance as part of the a self-inspection within the year between the previous formal inspection year and the current formal inspection year.

The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association inspects Oregon Jails every two years for compliance with state jail standards. The inspection identified 14 suicide attempts, 0 suicides, 0 facility escapes, 0 attempted escapes and 124 grievances.

In the last two years, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Adult Jail was also inspected by: OSSA/DOC-2020, Health Department-2021, State Fire Marshal-2021, Deschutes County Commissioners-2021 and the Deschutes County Grand Jury-2021.

Sheriff L Shane Nelson said: “I work with great people. This accomplishment takes a lot of ongoing hard detailed work and shows the caliber of professionals proudly serving our community.”