Deschutes County road construction update: Week of June 5-11

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of June 5-11.

Chip Seal (Bend Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Arnold Market Road

Ward Road

Billedeau Road

Larsen Road

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Road work will continue at the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout. Work will include installation of signs and pavement markings in the vicinity of the roundabout. Intermittent lane closures will be occurring on Hamby Road and Ward Road for pavement striping work. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

US 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue Intersections (Redmond Area) – Road work will be occurring on US 97 in the vicinity of Quarry Avenue. Work will include construction of deceleration lanes and median improvements at the US 97/Quarry Avenue intersection. Access to Quarry Avenue from US 97 will be open temporarily during daytime hours. Road closures on Quarry Avenue will be occurring during nighttime hours between 7pm and 7am Monday through Thursday. During nighttime closures, a designated detour route is in place for Northbound traffic via Yew Avenue and S Canal Boulevard. For Southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.