Most Deschutes County offices to close on Monday in observance of Juneteenth

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Most Deschutes County offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and was declared a federal and a state holiday in 2021.

This is the first year that Deschutes County is observing Juneteenth. Since Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, the county will observe it on Monday, June 20.

The County is a sponsor of the Juneteenth Celebration for Central Oregon that is being hosted by The Father’s Group. The event is being held on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 in Bend.