Deschutes County road construction update: Week of June 26-July 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of June 26 to July 2.

Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include construction of new concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road, 1st Street, Coach Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street and Bluewood Avenue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place in the vicinity of the work areas. All facilities will be open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic before the holiday weekend. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Chip Seal (Bend Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

SE 27th Street (Deschutes County section only)

Skyliners Road

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

Harrington Loop Surfacing (Sisters Area) – Deschutes County crews will be constructing oil mat surfacing on the northern and eastern portions of Harrington Loop. Portions of Harrington Loop will be closed to traffic during construction. Road users should use an alternate route to access Harrington Loop via Gist Road during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Road work will continue at the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout. Work will include installation of pavement markings in the vicinity of the roundabout. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.