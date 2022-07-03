Deschutes County SAR assists young mountain biker injured in crash on trail west of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the assistance of a young mountain bike rider injured in a crash Sunday afternoon on a trail west of Bend.

A sheriff’s office Special Services deputy was dispatched around 12:20 p.m. to the injured rider, a male juvenile from San Marcos, California, on the Tiddlywinks Trail, just west of Larsen’s Trail, according to Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant SAR coordinator.

Several SAR volunteers, already on duty on an unrelated call, were able to immediately respond as well, Joye said.

The caller advised 911 dispatchers the rider had crashed and suffered injuries that could prevent him from walking out for help. As a result, 10 volunteers and the deputy responded to provide medical care and brought a wheeled litter, should it be needed.

While SAR units were on the way, the rider received medical help from fellow riders and was able to begin walking down the trail, accompanied by his family, the deputy said.

The SAR volunteers reached the rider shortly after 1 p.m., assessed the rider’s condition, provided more medical care and helped him to a nearby Forest Service road.

Ultimately, the rider decide to seek his own medical care with his family, rather than be transported by ambulance, Joye said.