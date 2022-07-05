Deschutes County seeks volunteers for Dog Control Board of Supervisors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is seeking applicants from residents who are interested in serving on the Dog Control Board of Supervisors.

The Dog Control Board of Supervisors makes decisions on the disposition of dogs who are involved in the chasing, wounding, or killing of livestock. Applicants need to own a dog or livestock to be eligible to serve on the board.

Volunteer board members attend hearings that are scheduled on an as-needed basis. Hearings are generally scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Participation at hearings is offered through a virtual meeting platform and in-person in Bend. Members are appointed to two-year terms by the Board of Commissioners.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.deschutes.org/jobs in the Volunteer/Committee section. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, July 20.

For questions, please contact the Board of Commissioner’s Office at (541) 388-6571.