Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 10-16

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 10-16.

Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include construction of new concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road, 1st Street, 3rd Street, Foss Road and Hinkle Way. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place in the vicinity of the work areas. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Vandevert Road Approach Paving (Sunriver Area) – Paving work will be occurring on Vandevert Road between US97 and S Century Drive. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.