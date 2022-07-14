Deschutes County seeks volunteer Audit Committee member

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is seeking a new volunteer member who is interested in serving on its Audit Committee. The Audit Committee is an advisory committee to the Board of County Commissioners that:

Provides oversight and coordination to auditing (external and internal) for the County.

Reviews and comments on the work plan for internal audits to be performed.

Discusses whether further recommendations are needed to the Board.

Reviews provided audit reports and information on your own time to prepare for meetings.

The Audit committee is appointed by the Board of County Commissioners and plays a role in overseeing and advising on audit activities (internal and external) performed for the County. The committee has more public citizen members than management.

Meeting dates sometimes vary, but are normally on the second Friday of the last month in the quarter. Currently meetings are held in a hybrid format, and members can choose to attend via zoom or in person. In person meetings will occur at the Deschutes County Services Building at 1300 NW Wall Street, first floor, DeArmond conference room OR the second floor Allen conference room. Meeting agendas are normally available two weeks in advance of meetings.

For more information, or to apply, please visit www.deschutes.org/jobs.

If you have questions regarding this position, please contact Deschutes County Internal Auditor David Givans at (541) 330-4674.