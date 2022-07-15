Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 16-23

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 16-23.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.