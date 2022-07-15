Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 16-23
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 16-23.
- Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area and could trigger delays for drivers. Work will include construction of new sidewalks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road, 4th Street, Foss Road and Hinkle Way. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place in the vicinity of the work areas. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
- Slurry Seal (La Pine Area) – Slurry seal work will be occurring in the Lazy River South subdivision near La Pine and might cause delays. Work will be occurring on local roadways within the area from Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22. Temporary roadway closures will be occurring within the work area. Affected property owners have been notified of closures in advance. Road users should also expect single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).
- Chip Seal (Sisters Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing Indian Ford Road (weather permitting.) Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).
- Holmes Road Utility Trenching (Sisters Area) – Utility work will be occurring on Holmes Road between Edmundson Road and Simmons Road from Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).
For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.