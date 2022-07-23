Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 24-30

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of July 24-30.

Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Pavement rehabilitation work will be taking place on Alfalfa Market Road between Milepoint 4 and Johnson Ranch Road. Work will include full-depth pavement repairs. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Slurry Seal (Terrebonne Area) – Slurry seal work will be happening in the Equestrian Meadows and Sherwood Estates subdivisions near Terrebonne. Work will be taking place on local roadways within these areas from Monday through Friday. Temporary roadway closures will be occurring within the work areas. Affected property owners have been notified of closures in advance. Road users should also expect single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be taking place in the La Pine area. Work will include construction of new concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road and Foss Road. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place in the vicinity of the work areas. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Chip Seal (Sisters & Sunriver Areas) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

o Mountain View Road

o Buffalo Drive

o Various roads in the City of Sisters

o River Summit Drive (FS Road 45)

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

Utility Work (Bend Area) – Underground utility work will be underway on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway near Sunset Drive. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.