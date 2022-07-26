Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to oversee security role at county fair, for the first time

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County will be debuting security videos in the next week, ahead of the Deschutes County Fair.

Meanwhile, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office will be heading up security for the first time next week at the fair, according to Sgt. Jayson Janes. It's a role formerly overseen by the Redmond Police Department, and a change worked out between the two agencies.

"We have it staffed pretty well," Janes said Tuesday. "We will be patrolling the area, and we will also have a booth set up, along with a command center in the Event Center."

Janes said the changes have been in the works for some time and don't result from last week's incident in Jefferson County.

The Deschutes County Fair runs August 3-7.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams is talking with the sheriff's office about the security and other plans for this year's fair. His report is coming up at 5 p.m.