OSU Extension seeking Deschutes County Fair open-class food preservation exhibits

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Do you have two or three exhibits you can enter in the Deschutes County Fair this year?

OSU-Extension's food preservation preregistration numbers are down this year, so they need your help to showcase examples of safe canning methods. Your exhibits inspire others to learn more and try new items.

If you could pre-register by Thursday, July 28 before noon (you will need to go to the Open Class office in the Middle Sister building with your preregistration information), you will be in the QUICK check-in line on Saturday, July 30 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. You can also pick up exhibit labels and hang tags!

They can still take exhibits on Saturday without preregistration, but say they will need your patience, since they will need to enter the information manually in the judging books. If youth helped with the project, then they can enter, too!