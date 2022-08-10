Deschutes County sets Tumalo Community Plan Update open house

TUMALO, Ore. (KTZ_ -- Deschutes County Planning Division is updating the Tumalo Community Plan (TCP) to 2040. The TCP serves as a guide for development, capital improvements, and land use planning in the Tumalo Rural Unincorporated Community boundary for a 20-year period, from 2020-2040.

Over the last three months, the Planning Division has been conducting community outreach to identify key issues and challenges in Tumalo. Staff has used this feedback to develop a series of draft goals and policies to respond to these issues and challenges guide the future of Tumalo. Staff is looking for additional community feedback on these draft goals and policies, before they are finalized.

The Planning Division will hold an open house at 6 p.m., on Monday, August 22, in the gym at Tumalo Community School, 19835 NE Second St, Tumalo. Attendees will review and provide feedback on the draft goals and policies in several key areas including land use, natural resources, public facilities, and transportation.

Can’t make the open house? You can review the policies through our website: www.deschutes.org/TumaloPlan. Please send any comments or questions to Peter Russell, Senior Transportation Planner, at peter.russell@deschutes.org or (541) 383-6718.