Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 14-20

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of August 14-20.

Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – No work will be occurring this week. Work will resume the week of August 21.

Paving of Hamby Rd: US20 to Butler Market Rd (Bend Area) – Roadway striping work will be occurring. Work will include striping and installation of recessed pavement markers and pavement legends on Hamby Road. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). Work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Chip Seal (La Pine Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):﻿

o Burgess Road

o Ponderosa Way

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays). Work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.