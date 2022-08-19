Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 21-27

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of August 21-27.

Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) –Asphalt paving work will be occurring. Work will include construction of new asphalt pavement between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). Work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Fog Seal (La Pine Area) – Deschutes County crews will be fog sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

o Burgess Road

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays). Work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.