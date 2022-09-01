Deschutes County, NeighborImpact offer new domestic well assistance grants, loans

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County said Thursday it is partnering with NeighborImpact to offer a new domestic well assistance grant and loan program. More than $527,000 in funds are available.

To apply, visit https://neighborimpact.org/wellrebate or contact rebate@neighborimpact.org, (541) 323-0399.

“As groundwater levels decline, we continue to see an increased demand for domestic water assistance across the county,” said Commissioner Phil Chang. “We’re grateful that these funds are available to assist residents who are experiencing issues.”

Funding for the program was provided through SB 5561. The County received $585,200 from the state to provide local domestic and community well assistance.

Through this new program, the county has contracted with NeighborImpact, which will offer loan and rebate programs.

“A lot of people’s costs have increased drastically as they work to deepen their wells or complete repairs,” said Commissioner Patti Adair. “We’re excited to get this funding out into the community to assist residents who need it.”

More than $396,000 will be available through the NeighborImpact Home Preservation Loan program.

“Thank you to the state for allocating these funds and our existing community action agency, NeighborImpact, who knows how to get these resources out to our community,” said Commissioner Tony DeBone.

To qualify for a loan, borrowers must be Deschutes County homeowners with annual household incomes at or below 100% of the area medium income (AMI) by family size for the current year. Borrowers are eligible to borrow up to $50,000. For a full list of loan requirements, visit https://neighborimpact.org/home-preservation-loan/.

More than $166,000 will be available to fund domestic well and assistance rebates. These one-time rebates are intended to offset cost incurred by homeowners to replace or repair wells. Rebates should not exceed $2,000 and are available on a first-come first-serve basis. Projects that incurred costs beginning on Jan. 1, 2021 are eligible. Costs incurred prior to Jan. 1, 2021 are ineligible.