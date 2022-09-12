DCSO offers class to prepare volunteers to mentor children of incarcerated parents

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth (COPY), a program of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, is offering a class to prepare volunteers to become mentors for children with an incarcerated parent.

After initial training and background checks, volunteers are matched with a child that shares similar interests and commits to spending a few hours a week together for a minimum of one year. This time is often spent on outside activities, exploring the community, doing art or craft projects, or simply hanging out and talking.

On Saturday, September 24, COPY will offer an orientation/training class. This 3½-hour class covers program policies, Q&A from a current volunteer, how to establish a mentor relationship, the impact incarceration has on families, and communication skills. There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required.

For additional details please call 541-388-6651 or email COPY@deschutes.org Additional program information is available at the Sheriff’s Office web site at www.sheriff.deschutes.org/copy.