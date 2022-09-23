Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 25-October 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of September 25 to October 1.

Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Installation of recessed pavement markers between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Curve Warning Sign Installations (Bend Area) – Sign installation work will be occurring. Work will include excavation and installation of sign support foundations on Ward Road and Neff Road.

Deschutes Market Rd/Yeoman Rd Intersection (Bend Area) – Construction of road improvements at the intersection of Deschutes Market Road and Yeoman Road will be occurring. This work is occurring as part of a private development project within the City of Bend.

Traffic Information – The northbound lane of Deschutes Market Road between Hamehook Road and Yeoman Road will remain closed through October 31. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. A designated detour route for northbound through traffic is in place via Empire Avenue. The southbound lane on Deschutes Market Road will remain open to traffic. Road users should expect delays.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.