Deschutes County hires new Health Services director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Following a highly competitive national recruitment, Deschutes County has hired Janice Garceau as its new Health Services director.

Garceau, who will start her new role on Oct. 1, replaces Dr. George Conway, who retired earlier this year. Deputy County Administrator Erik Kropp has been serving as interim Health Services director since January.

Garceau has served as Deschutes County’s Behavioral Health director since 2018. She joined Deschutes County in 2015 as an Outpatient Services manager.

“Throughout her career with the county, Janice has demonstrated a proven track record of designing, implementing and managing successful behavioral health programs,” said Kropp. “She will be a tremendous asset to the department in her new role and a great addition to the county’s leadership team.”

Garceau earned a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Louisville and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Prior to working for Deschutes County, she directed Family Court Services and managed programs in the Washington County Juvenile Department. She also spent many year providing clinical services and supervising behavioral health teams in Kentucky and Oregon.

As Deschutes County’s Health Services director, Garceau will lead the day-to-day operations of the county’s Health Services department, which employs more than 400 employees and provides both public and behavioral health services.