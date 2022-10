The long-time Dewey Decimal System method of organizing books is on its way out at the Deschutes Public Library, to be replaced in coming months with a topic-based system to make organizing and finding books easier. Learn more about the new system, Wayfinder, at: https://www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/news/news?newsid=31365

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.