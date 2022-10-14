Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 16-23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 16-23.

Prairie Drive Road Closure (La Pine Area) – A road closure will be occurring on Prairie Drive for railroad crossing work.

Traffic Information – Prairie Drive between US 97 and Huntington Road will be closed from October 18 through October 19. A designated detour route will be in place via Huntington Road and La Pine State Recreation Road.

Hamehook Road Bridge Guardrail Repairs (Bend Area) – Guardrail repair work will be occurring on Hamehook Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

Deschutes Market Rd/Yeoman Rd Intersection (Bend Area) – Construction of road improvements at the intersection of Deschutes Market Road and Yeoman Road will be occurring. This work is occurring as part of a private development project within the City of Bend.

Traffic Information – The northbound lane of Deschutes Market Road between Yeoman Road and Butler Market Road will remain closed through October 31. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. A designated detour route for northbound through traffic is in place via Empire Avenue. The southbound lane on Deschutes Market Road will remain open to traffic. Road users should expect delays.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

